BITTO Market Capitalization Hits $352,741.21 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $352,741.21 and approximately $44,446.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

