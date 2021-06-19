BITTUP (BTU) Market Cap Reaches $488,304.13

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, BITTUP has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. BITTUP has a total market cap of $488,304.13 and approximately $606.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00718274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00083045 BTC.

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

