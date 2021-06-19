BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $28,906.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00736536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083802 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,422,605 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

