BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.