BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

