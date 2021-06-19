BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE:BJ opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.