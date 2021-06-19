Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.14. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 37,818 shares trading hands.

BDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.