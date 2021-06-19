BlackRock Inc. Acquires 289,226 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.02% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $108,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,988,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,689 shares of company stock worth $26,104,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

