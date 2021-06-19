BlackRock Inc. Acquires 344,270 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.26% of The Bancorp worth $99,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

