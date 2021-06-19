BlackRock Inc. Acquires 494,091 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 313.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Diageo worth $107,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

