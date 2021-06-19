BlackRock Inc. Acquires 63,375 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.46% of Shoe Carnival worth $100,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

