BlackRock Inc. Acquires 698,488 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 698,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.14% of Quotient Technology worth $108,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $640,631. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

