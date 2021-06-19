BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of American Finance Trust worth $107,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.12 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

