BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Novartis worth $106,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.77. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

