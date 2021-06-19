BlackRock Inc. Buys 311,893 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.33% of Ambac Financial Group worth $110,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.78 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $728.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.75) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

