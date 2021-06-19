BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.36% of Nabors Industries worth $106,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.