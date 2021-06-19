BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $109,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 906.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.