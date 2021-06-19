BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.62% of Alector worth $106,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,617. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $21.23 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

