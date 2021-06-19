BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.69% of Franklin Street Properties worth $103,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

