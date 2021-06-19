BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of Nelnet worth $98,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $74.45 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.