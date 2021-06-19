BlackRock Inc. Has $105.15 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,267,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.79% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $105,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 552,769 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 538,866 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 243,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $660.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

