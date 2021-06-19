BlackRock Inc. Has $105.71 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500,611 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rocket Companies worth $105,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

