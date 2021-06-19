BlackRock Inc. Has $106.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.01% of Hawkins worth $106,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hawkins by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hawkins by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Hawkins by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hawkins by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $669.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

