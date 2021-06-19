BlackRock Inc. Has $109.61 Million Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of Scholar Rock worth $109,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

