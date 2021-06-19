BlackRock Inc. Has $96.40 Million Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.48% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $96,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

RUBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

