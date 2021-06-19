BlackRock Inc. Has $99.78 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.48% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $99,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 147,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 281,864 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 91,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

