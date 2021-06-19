BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.16% of PC Connection worth $111,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 320,125 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PC Connection by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.44 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

