BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.73% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $104,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.10 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

