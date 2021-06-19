BlackRock Inc. Purchases 155,729 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.50% of TriMas worth $98,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

