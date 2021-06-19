BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,168,869 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Wipro worth $101,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wipro by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,639 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Wipro by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wipro by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 326,733 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Wipro by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. Research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.