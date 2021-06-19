BlackRock Inc. Purchases 443,220 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.82% of Lemonade worth $104,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lemonade by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $78,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

