BlackRock Inc. Purchases 793,118 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of Rite Aid worth $102,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rite Aid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Rite Aid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

RAD stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.