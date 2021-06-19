BlackRock Inc. Purchases 87,980 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.43% of HUTCHMED worth $102,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.06. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

