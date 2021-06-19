BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.57% of SunCoke Energy worth $96,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $573.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

