BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.55% of Acushnet worth $108,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

