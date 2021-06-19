BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $111,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

EWG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

