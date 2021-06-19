BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Laureate Education worth $109,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,401,000. Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

LAUR stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.