BlackRock Inc. Sells 55,978 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.50% of Futu worth $106,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.84. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

