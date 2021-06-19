BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,299 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.56% of Progyny worth $99,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Progyny by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Progyny by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,882 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,733. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

