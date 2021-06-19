BlackRock Inc. Sells 63,518 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,445,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.79% of Par Pacific worth $105,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.