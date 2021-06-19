Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 22,381 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

