Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 285,555 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.70% of iRhythm Technologies worth $69,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 190,180 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

IRTC stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

