Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.54% of BlackLine worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

