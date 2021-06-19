Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,077 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.79% of Quidel worth $43,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.