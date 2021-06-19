Blair William & Co. IL Buys 447 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of MongoDB worth $45,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,138,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $384.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 395,939 shares of company stock worth $116,286,142. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

