Blair William & Co. IL Buys 44,864 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.73% of Sprout Social worth $53,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $168,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.