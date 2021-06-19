Blair William & Co. IL Buys 8,932 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $32,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $371.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

