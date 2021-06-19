Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.