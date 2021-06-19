Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $352.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $354.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

