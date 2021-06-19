Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $48,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $374.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.77, for a total transaction of $1,646,777.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,736,633.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,128 shares of company stock worth $53,283,808. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

