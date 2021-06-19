Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 181.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $33,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 603.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.